'Haiwaan': Priyadarshan on working with 'cute, mature child' Saif

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan recently opened up about his upcoming film, Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan . This is the first time he has collaborated with Khan. The director humorously described the actor as a "very cute [but] mature child" who comes to the set every day with a lot of questions.

Experience Priyadarshan on Khan's curiosity on the sets Priyadarshan told Mid-Day, "The producers told me Saif was available. When we went to him, he was excited, so that's how [he came aboard]." "Every morning, he comes with 10 questions. Once that one doubt is cleared, he forgets the other nine and says, 'Okay, I'm ready.' He's like a very cute [but] mature child."

Kumar's collaboration Priyadarshan on his collaborations with Kumar Priyadarshan also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Kumar. He said, "I'm doing two films [Haiwaan and Bhooth Bangla] with him. For me, there's no difference between then [Khatta Meetha; 2010] and now." "He believes in me. Hence, I feel a huge responsibility to deliver for him. With me, he doesn't ask many questions. He just says, 'What do you want me to do?' I explain what I expect, and he immediately does it."

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