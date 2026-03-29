'Haiwaan': Priyadarshan on working with 'cute, mature child' Saif
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan recently opened up about his upcoming film, Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. This is the first time he has collaborated with Khan. The director humorously described the actor as a "very cute [but] mature child" who comes to the set every day with a lot of questions.
Experience
Priyadarshan on Khan's curiosity on the sets
Priyadarshan told Mid-Day, "The producers told me Saif was available. When we went to him, he was excited, so that's how [he came aboard]." "Every morning, he comes with 10 questions. Once that one doubt is cleared, he forgets the other nine and says, 'Okay, I'm ready.' He's like a very cute [but] mature child."
Kumar's collaboration
Priyadarshan on his collaborations with Kumar
Priyadarshan also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Kumar. He said, "I'm doing two films [Haiwaan and Bhooth Bangla] with him. For me, there's no difference between then [Khatta Meetha; 2010] and now." "He believes in me. Hence, I feel a huge responsibility to deliver for him. With me, he doesn't ask many questions. He just says, 'What do you want me to do?' I explain what I expect, and he immediately does it."
Film's tone
Writer Shankar likens 'Haiwaan' to 'Drishyam'
Rohan Shankar, the writer of Haiwaan, is working with Priyadarshan for the first time. He described the film as a "slow-burn thriller" similar to Drishyam. "It's got mystery, drama, great actors, and brilliant locations. The movie pushes me into a whole new creative zone." Mohanlal, who starred in the original Oppam (2016), will play a powerful cameo role in Haiwaan. The film's release date is yet to be announced.