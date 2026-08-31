Before 'Haiwaan,' Priyadarshan-Saif almost collaborated on this comedy classic
What's the story
Filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed that actor Saif Ali Khan was almost finalized for his hit film Garam Masala. However, due to delays in scriptwriting by the late Neeraj Vora, Khan had to ultimately decline the offer. "Saif waited for three days, but Neeraj couldn't take the complete script to him. As a result, he gave the dates to somebody else," Priyadarshan told News18. The comedy movie starred Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.
Filmmaker's respect
Priyadarshan wanted to meet Tiger Pataudi during Ranji Trophy match
Priyadarshan also shared his deep admiration for Khan's father, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi.
He recalled his unsuccessful attempts to meet the former Indian cricket captain during a Ranji Trophy match at the university stadium.
"I remember him playing Ranji Trophy at the university stadium," Priyadarshan reminisced.
"He was playing for Hyderabad. I wanted to find him and meet him, and I ran with all my might and had a big fall."
Filmmaker's past
Priyadarshan discussed Pataudi with Khan on the sets of 'Haiwaan'
Priyadarshan, who played competitive cricket before a serious eye injury forced him to quit, also spoke about his discussions with Khan about Pataudi on the sets of their upcoming film Haiwaan.
"On the sets, I discussed Tiger Pataudi with Saif a lot. I remember all his scores," he said.
The film marks the first collaboration between Khan and Kumar in 18 years.
It is set to release on September 11.