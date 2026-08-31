Before 'Haiwaan,' Priyadarshan-Saif almost collaborated on this comedy classic

Priyadarshan, who played competitive cricket before a serious eye injury forced him to quit, also spoke about his discussions with Khan about Pataudi on the sets of their upcoming film Haiwaan.

"On the sets, I discussed Tiger Pataudi with Saif a lot. I remember all his scores," he said.

The film marks the first collaboration between Khan and Kumar in 18 years.

It is set to release on September 11.