Priyadarshan's 100th film to star longtime collaborator Mohanlal

Director and actor have collaborated on around 40 films

Priyadarshan said he believes it would be the first time in Indian cinema that an actor headlines both a director's debut and their 100th film, a pretty epic run!

Over four decades, Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have collaborated on around 40 films, including notable films such as Chithram and Marakkar.

To mark the occasion, Priyadarshan is also releasing a memoir with a heartfelt chapter about their friendship.

Mohanlal called being part of this journey "a lifetime of stories told with passion," celebrating not just their work but their bond as well.