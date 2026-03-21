Priyadarshan's 100th film to star longtime collaborator Mohanlal
Priyadarshan just announced that his milestone 100th movie will feature longtime collaborator Mohanlal in the lead.
The film, described as a music-filled family entertainer (with zero comedy this time), starts shooting late 2026 and is set for a 2027 release.
Fun fact: Mohanlal also starred in Priyadarshan's very first film in the mid-1980s, making this a full-circle moment for both.
Director and actor have collaborated on around 40 films
Priyadarshan said he believes it would be the first time in Indian cinema that an actor headlines both a director's debut and their 100th film, a pretty epic run!
Over four decades, Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have collaborated on around 40 films, including notable films such as Chithram and Marakkar.
To mark the occasion, Priyadarshan is also releasing a memoir with a heartfelt chapter about their friendship.
Mohanlal called being part of this journey "a lifetime of stories told with passion," celebrating not just their work but their bond as well.