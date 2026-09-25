Priyamani reunites with Mohanlal and director Joseph on 'Ram' restart
Entertainment
Ram, the much-awaited action thriller from director Jeethu Joseph, is back in production after several delays.
National Award-winner Priyamani has officially joined the cast, reuniting with Mohanlal and Joseph after their hit film Neru.
The movie also features Trisha, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Adil Hussain.
'Ram' international 2 part shoot delayed
Ram is being shot across international locations and will be released in two parts. While the first part is nearly done, filming for the second is still ongoing.
The release date remains up in the air since Mohanlal's busy schedule (he's currently shooting another project in Georgia) has slowed things down.
The film went on floors in 2019 but faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges affecting its schedule.