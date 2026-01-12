Priyanka Chopra dazzles in Dior, presents Golden Globe with Lisa
What's the story
India's very own Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK's Lisa graced the stage of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards to present the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama award. The duo's playful banter brought laughter from the audience as they introduced this category on Sunday (Monday morning IST). "We are honored to present the award for the best performance by a male actor in a TV series drama," said Chopra.
Award presentation
Chopra and Lisa's humorous presentation at Golden Globes
Chopra added, "Some had us flying across the solar system with rebels," while Lisa added, "others took us to magical faraway lands like Pittsburgh." "Okay, that might not be a magical land, but go Steelers!," joked Chopra, with both chuckling. The nominees for this category were Sterling K Brown (Paradise), Diego Luna (Andor), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Adam Scott (Severance), and Noah Wyle (The Pitt). Wyle eventually bagged the award for his performance in The Pitt.
Upcoming project
Chopra teased her upcoming film 'The Bluff' at Golden Globes
While walking the red carpet in a custom Dior gown with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, Chopra also teased her upcoming film The Bluff. Speaking to the Associated Press, she said, "This one comes out on February 25th on Prime... I get to play a part which is not very common for women, which is a female pirate." Meanwhile, Lisa made her acting debut last year in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3. Notably, both stars are Bulgari ambassadors.