Priyanka Chopra dazzles in Dior, presents Golden Globe with Lisa 

Upcoming project

Chopra teased her upcoming film 'The Bluff' at Golden Globes

While walking the red carpet in a custom Dior gown with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, Chopra also teased her upcoming film The Bluff. Speaking to the Associated Press, she said, "This one comes out on February 25th on Prime... I get to play a part which is not very common for women, which is a female pirate." Meanwhile, Lisa made her acting debut last year in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3. Notably, both stars are Bulgari ambassadors.