Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra joins RDJ, Gwyneth Paltrow as presenter

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been confirmed as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards , scheduled for March 15 (March 16 in India). The ceremony will also feature Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow , among others. This announcement comes after Chopra Jonas's recent appearance at the Golden Globes, where she presented an award with K-Pop star Lisa.

Announcement details Chopra Jonas will join these Hollywood stars Chopra Jonas took to social media to share the list of presenters for the Oscars, captioning it, "The 2026 Academy Awards." Other presenters include Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway, Will Arnett, and Paul Mescal. Additionally, 2025's best actor winners Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison will return to present awards in acting categories.

Presenter lineup More presenters announced for the Oscars The list of presenters for the upcoming Oscars also includes Chris Evans, Javier Bardem, Maya Rudolph, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, and Kumail Nanjiani. The ceremony will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and will feature live performances of the Best Song nominees. Interestingly, this isn't Chopra Jonas's first appearance at the Oscars as a presenter. She previously presented at the ceremony in 2016.

Advertisement