ED chargesheet names Elvish Yadav, Fazilpuria in wildlife crime case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a chargesheet against singer Rahul Yadav, aka Fazilpuria, and YouTuber Elvish Yadav , accusing them of illegally incorporating protected wildlife into their video content. The case stems from an FIR filed by the Haryana Police in March 2024, alleging that the duo violated the Wildlife Protection Act by including snakes and an iguana in a music video shoot.

Video investigation Protected species featured in videos The ED's investigation revealed that protected species were used in Fazilpuria's music video 32 Bore and Yadav's vlog Fazilpuria Bhai Ke Shoot Pe Russian Se Mulakat Ho Hi Gayi. The 32 Bore video reportedly generated approximately $1,477 (₹1.24 lakh) in YouTube ad revenue, which was paid by Google to Sky Digital India Pvt. Ltd., the company managing Fazilpuria's music and online content.

Asset attachment ED attaches assets worth ₹52 lakh To recover the proceeds from the alleged illegal earnings, the ED has attached assets valued at around ₹52 lakh. These include Fazilpuria's agricultural land, a fixed deposit of ₹1.24 lakh with Sky Digital, and ₹84,000 held by Yadav also in a fixed deposit. The agency stated that, according to Section 2(1)(u) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, if criminal proceeds are kept outside India, authorities can confiscate property of equal value either within the country or internationally.