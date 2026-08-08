Producer admits Telugu films' box office numbers are often inflated
What's the story
In a candid revelation, producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments has admitted that the box office figures on promotional posters are often inflated. Speaking on Raw Talks with VK, he said, "The Telugu cinema industry never releases a poster without inflating box office numbers of a film." However, he clarified that this practice is done "for fans" and not for financial gain.
Industry practice
Vamsi questions need for accurate figures
Vamsi further questioned the necessity of publishing correct numbers, saying, "Why is there a necessity to publish correct numbers? Suppose there is a film, and it collected ₹90 to ₹100, why should it matter?"
He emphasized that the practice exists to keep audiences invested in a film's performance. "We do this for fans, just for their happiness. How will we know if a big movie star's film is a hit?"
Distinction
Rounding up numbers is not lying, says Vamsi
Vamsi was careful to clarify that rounding up figures is not the same as outright lying.
"If a movie makes ₹100, we say ₹110. We don't jump a leap and lie that it made ₹200," he said, implying that any changes to numbers are simply minor adjustments.
Box office
'Daaku Maharaaj' saw huge difference in collections
According to The Indian Express, Vamsi's recent films have seen discrepancies between the numbers released by the makers and those by independent sources like Sacnilk.
For instance, Daaku Maharaaj was reported to have collected ₹56cr on its opening day by the production house, while Sacnilk placed the figure at ₹41.24cr.
The gap widened by day 5 when the makers announced that the film had achieved collections of ₹114cr worldwide.
However, per Sacnilk, it had only made ₹94.18cr by then.
Another example
'Kingdom' also saw similar discrepancies
A similar pattern was seen with Kingdom, where the production house claimed an opening weekend collection of ₹82cr. However, Sacnilk's estimate was only ₹65.76cr.
The issue of inflated box-office figures has long been debated in the Indian film industry.
Various trade analysts often publish their own accounts, which do not always match the numbers released by production banners.
Meanwhile, Vamsi's next project is Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya.