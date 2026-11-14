Producer Raju says 'Ramayana' OTT rights unsold, no streaming platform
Ramayana's producer, Dil Raju, says the film's OTT rights are still unsold, a rare move for a big blockbuster.
So if you're searching for it online, you'll have to wait; there's no streaming release or platform announced yet.
'Ramayana' strategy keeps audiences in theaters
Raju explained that holding off on a digital deal is all about keeping audiences in theaters and showing that movies can thrive without an instant online release.
With Ramayana smashing box office records, at ₹1111 crore worldwide and counting, the strategy seems to be paying off.