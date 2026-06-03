Producers Guild warns Singh's 'Don 3' exit risks production jobs
Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 has upset the Producers Guild of India, which says last-minute walkouts like this mess up filming schedules and put jobs at risk.
The guild urged everyone in the industry to keep things professional and work together, hoping Singh and Farhan Akhtar can sort things out peacefully.
Both Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios have also filed official complaints about his departure just before shooting was set to begin.
Singh sends legal notice to FWICE
On top of that, Singh has sent a legal notice to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after it issued a noncooperation directive against him.
Details are still unclear, but his move has sparked a wave of disappointment in Bollywood, with many insiders worried about what this means for big projects going forward.