Producers Guild warns Singh's 'Don 3' exit risks production jobs Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 has upset the Producers Guild of India, which says last-minute walkouts like this mess up filming schedules and put jobs at risk.

The guild urged everyone in the industry to keep things professional and work together, hoping Singh and Farhan Akhtar can sort things out peacefully.

Both Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios have also filed official complaints about his departure just before shooting was set to begin.