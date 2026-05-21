Producers unhappy with promos delay NTR's 'God of War' reveal

Vamsi hinted filming would start

The first birthday message came when producer Naga Vamsi wished Jr NTR a happy birthday and hinted that filming would kick off soon.

Things heated up even more last year after Jr NTR was spotted at Mumbai airport carrying "Muruga -The Lord of War, The God of Wisdom," fueling rumors he was deep into prep mode.

With Trivikram Srinivas possibly directing and Jr NTR leading, fans are still eagerly waiting for an official green light.