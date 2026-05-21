Producers unhappy with promos delay NTR's 'God of War' reveal
The big reveal for Jr NTR's mythological film God of War is on hold because the producers weren't happy with the promotional material. They felt it didn't do justice to how epic the movie is supposed to be.
The film, centered on Lord Kumara Swamy (a.k.a. Lord Kartikeya), has already stirred up quite a bit of buzz among fans.
Vamsi hinted filming would start
The first birthday message came when producer Naga Vamsi wished Jr NTR a happy birthday and hinted that filming would kick off soon.
Things heated up even more last year after Jr NTR was spotted at Mumbai airport carrying "Muruga -The Lord of War, The God of Wisdom," fueling rumors he was deep into prep mode.
With Trivikram Srinivas possibly directing and Jr NTR leading, fans are still eagerly waiting for an official green light.