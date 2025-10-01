Cassie, other witnesses urge judge to deny Diddy leniency

Key witnesses against Sean "Diddy" Combs , including his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, are urging a federal judge to deny him leniency at his sentencing on Friday. The witnesses have expressed fears for their safety if Combs is released. Prosecutors submitted letters from Cassie and five other people as they seek a minimum sentence of 11 years and three months in prison for Combs's conviction on two prostitution-related charges. Combs's sentencing will be held on Friday, October 3.

Witness sentiments Witnesses express disappointment over jury's acquittal of Combs Some witnesses voiced disappointment after a jury acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, offenses that could have carried a life sentence. Cassie, who testified for four days during Combs's trial, wrote in her letter that she realized victims and survivors may never be fully safe from their abusers. A former personal assistant, pseudonymously named "Mia," also asked for a sentence considering the ongoing danger posed by Combs.

Legal proceedings Judge rejects Combs's appeal to overturn conviction On Tuesday, Judge Arun Subramanian rejected Combs's appeal to overturn his conviction. His lawyers argued that he was an amateur pornographer, claiming the guilty verdict violated his First Amendment rights. However, Subramanian dismissed these arguments, stating that illegal activity cannot be laundered into constitutionally protected activity. He described Combs's filming as "incidental," highlighting trial evidence showing he didn't usually notify or seek consent for filming.