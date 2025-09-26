Sean 'Diddy' Combs fights prostitution charges, sentencing expected soon

A federal judge is expected to make a speedy ruling on whether two prostitution-related charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs can be dismissed. The decision will come ahead of his scheduled sentencing next week. Judge Arun Subramanian heard nearly 90 minutes of arguments from both sides on Thursday regarding the legitimacy of these charges against the Grammy-winning hip-hop producer.

Defense stance Defense attorney says Mann Act has 'racist and sexist origins' Combs's defense attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, requested that the judge dismiss two violations of the Mann Act that led to his conviction. She argued that the "infamous law" has "racist and sexist origins" and its history is an "embarrassment to the United States of America." The jury had previously acquitted Combs of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, which could have resulted in life imprisonment.

Judicial perspective Judge appeared skeptical of arguments during hearing Judge Subramanian, who had previously declined to dismiss the charges, appeared skeptical of Shapiro's arguments during the hearing. He also seemed more focused on the upcoming sentencing than the dismissal of charges. In an order explaining why he made Combs wear his prison uniform to a recent hearing, Subramanian wrote that defense lawyers did not explain why Combs would need civilian clothing in court without a jury present.

Prosecution's argument Prosecution defends charges, says Combs engaged in prostitution Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik defended the charges against Combs, emphasizing that they were properly brought and it was in the public interest to prevent prostitution. She highlighted the drugs, violence, and sexually transmitted diseases often associated with prostitution as reasons for their stance. The prosecution has argued that Combs arranged paid sexual encounters between male sex workers and his girlfriends over a 15-year period.