Sean 'Diddy' Combs fights prostitution charges, sentencing expected soon
What's the story
A federal judge is expected to make a speedy ruling on whether two prostitution-related charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs can be dismissed. The decision will come ahead of his scheduled sentencing next week. Judge Arun Subramanian heard nearly 90 minutes of arguments from both sides on Thursday regarding the legitimacy of these charges against the Grammy-winning hip-hop producer.
Defense stance
Defense attorney says Mann Act has 'racist and sexist origins'
Combs's defense attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, requested that the judge dismiss two violations of the Mann Act that led to his conviction. She argued that the "infamous law" has "racist and sexist origins" and its history is an "embarrassment to the United States of America." The jury had previously acquitted Combs of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, which could have resulted in life imprisonment.
Judicial perspective
Judge appeared skeptical of arguments during hearing
Judge Subramanian, who had previously declined to dismiss the charges, appeared skeptical of Shapiro's arguments during the hearing. He also seemed more focused on the upcoming sentencing than the dismissal of charges. In an order explaining why he made Combs wear his prison uniform to a recent hearing, Subramanian wrote that defense lawyers did not explain why Combs would need civilian clothing in court without a jury present.
Prosecution's argument
Prosecution defends charges, says Combs engaged in prostitution
Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik defended the charges against Combs, emphasizing that they were properly brought and it was in the public interest to prevent prostitution. She highlighted the drugs, violence, and sexually transmitted diseases often associated with prostitution as reasons for their stance. The prosecution has argued that Combs arranged paid sexual encounters between male sex workers and his girlfriends over a 15-year period.
Sentencing considerations
Combs blows kisses to family at end of hearing
At the conclusion of the hearing, Combs blew kisses to his family, which included his mother, three daughters, and three sons. He thanked them for coming and expressed love for them. His defense attorneys argue that his prison sentence should be no more than 14 months in prison, including the time he has already spent in jail. Meanwhile, prosecutors believe he should spend several more years behind bars.