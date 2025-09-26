Next Article
Zubeen Garg's funeral compared to historic funerals worldwide
Entertainment
On Sunday, Guwahati's streets were packed as hundreds of thousands came together to say goodbye to Zubeen Garg, the iconic musician who shaped modern Assamese music.
The turnout was so huge, people compared it to some of the world's most historic funerals—a real sign of just how much he meant to everyone.
More than just a musician
Garg passed away after a cardiac arrest. More than just a singer, he championed Assamese culture and stood up for social causes like fighting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
His influence went far beyond music—he inspired a whole generation with his activism and heart for the community.