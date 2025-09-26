Zubeen Garg's funeral compared to historic funerals worldwide Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

On Sunday, Guwahati's streets were packed as hundreds of thousands came together to say goodbye to Zubeen Garg, the iconic musician who shaped modern Assamese music.

The turnout was so huge, people compared it to some of the world's most historic funerals—a real sign of just how much he meant to everyone.