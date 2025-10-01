Next Article
Nayanthara's look as Sasirekha in 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'
Entertainment
Nayanthara's first look as Sasirekha in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu just dropped, and fans are loving her vibrant yellow saree.
The reveal came via Shine Scream's Instagram, with a hint that something special is planned for Vijayadasami—so the hype is real.
Film's release and other details
Set for a Sankranthi 2026 release, this movie also stars Chiranjeevi and is directed by Anil Ravipudi.
Chiranjeevi shared that the film took longer because of heavy visual effects but promises it'll be a fun ride for both kids and adults.
With its festive release window, it's shaping up to be a major event.