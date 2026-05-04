Prosenjit Chatterjee celebrates 'Vijaynagar'er Hirey' completing 100 days: 'Very important...'

Prosenjit Chatterjee 's latest film, Vijaynagar'er Hirey, has completed a successful 100-day run in West Bengal . The news was shared by the producers Shree Venkatesh Films on social media. In the movie, Chatterjee reprises his role as Kakababu- an iconic character created by author Sunil Gangopadhyay, who started writing the Kakababu series in 1971. Speaking to Variety India about this achievement, he said that franchise films are performing exceptionally well, not just nationally but internationally as well.

Franchise success 'Delighted to see how 'Kakababu' franchise has found loyal audience' Chatterjee said, "I'm delighted to see how the Kakababu franchise has found its loyal audience over the years. In West Bengal, people love to read, so literary characters like Feluda, Byomkesh and Kakababu remain so popular." "Because they cherished those stories, they were eager to see how they would translate to the screen. The first movie, 'Mishawr Rawhoshyo,' was released in 2013. Even those who are 25-30 years old now are curious about the franchise, which is very inspiring."

Film's dedication Film primarily dedicated to children Chatterjee also revealed that the film is primarily dedicated to children. "When the team told me that despite the tests and whatever is happening around us, we have reached 100 days, I felt immense gratitude. I am thrilled for my director Chandrasish Ray, as this is his debut," he said. The film's success, according to him, is a testament to audiences' love and not just their achievement but theirs as well.

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