Punjab CM supports Diljit amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stepped up for Diljit Dosanjh after backlash over Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's role in Sardaar Ji 3.
Mann called the criticism "unfair," pointing out the film was made before recent tensions and saying that the Pakistani actor worked in it because of cultural similarities and the shared Punjabi language.
Mann's take on 'divisive' attitudes
Mann questioned why people are upset about artists working together across borders but don't react the same way when Pakistani sports teams visit India.
He asked, "Now Diljit is being called a traitor. Tomorrow, when a Pakistani cricket team comes to play here, will that be fine then?"—highlighting how reactions can be inconsistent.
Who is Bhagwant Mann?
Before politics, Mann was known for his comedy and direct takes on social issues.
Now as Punjab's Chief Minister (since 2022), he's part of the Aam Aadmi Party and often speaks out against divisive attitudes—especially when it comes to art and culture crossing borders.