5 films that made Martin Scorsese a legend

Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. The legendary director has mastered the art of storytelling through his compelling crime dramas. His films often delve into the themes of morality, power, and the human condition. Over the decades, the 80-year-old has directed several masterfully crafted movies that have changed the face of cinema. Here, we take a look at five such amazing crime dramas directed by Scorsese.

Drive 1 'Goodfellas': A mafia masterpiece Goodfellas, which was released in 1990, is one of Scorsese's most celebrated works. The film follows the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends over the decades. Famous for its realistic representation of organized crime, Goodfellas boasts strong performances by actors like Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. The movie's narrative style, including voice-over narration and freeze-frame shots, has been widely praised.

Drive 2 'The Departed': An intricate thriller The Departed, which came out in 2006, is another gem in Scorsese's filmography. This crime thriller follows an undercover cop and a mole in the police department trying to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in Boston. It has an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson. It won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Scorsese.

Drive 3 'Casino': A tale of greed Released in 1995, Casino explores the complex world of Las Vegas casinos during the 1970s through the eyes of Sam "Ace" Rothstein. The film delves into themes of greed, power struggles, and betrayal within organized crime circles operating casinos at that time. With De Niro playing Ace Rothstein alongside Sharon Stone as Ginger McKenna, Rothstein's wife, this movie offers gripping storytelling combined with stunning visuals.

Drive 4 'Mean Streets': Early exploration Mean Streets, which came out in 1973, was one of Scorsese's early forays into the urban life-crime world set against the New York City backdrop in the early seventies era. Starring Harvey Keitel as Charlie Cappa, torn between religious beliefs versus loyalty towards friend Johnny Boy (De Niro), it laid the foundation stone for showcasing the director's signature style, blending realism along with character-driven narratives.