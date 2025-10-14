Next Article
Punjabi singer Khan Saab's father passes away
Khan Saab, a well-known Punjabi singer, is going through a tough time after his father, Iqbal Muhammad, passed away on October 13, 2025, at age 63—just weeks after the loss of his mother, Salma Parveen, on September 25, 2025.
Iqbal's funeral is being held today in their ancestral village, Bhandal Dona.
Punjabi music industry's support for Khan Saab
The Punjabi music industry has shown strong support for Khan Saab.
Sara Gurpal mentioned that she recently told Iqbal Muhammad to take care of himself.
Harf Cheema spoke about how hard it is to lose both parents so close together.
Jazzy B also sent his condolences, highlighting the community's solidarity during this difficult time.