Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda hospitalized after serious motorcycle accident
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is in critical condition after a serious motorcycle accident on Saturday.
He suffered a major head injury while riding toward Shimla and was quickly moved to Fortis Hospital for further care.
His bike was badly damaged, and he's currently under close observation.
Kulwinder Billa, Kanwar Grewal visit Jawanda
The Punjabi music scene has shown strong support, with artists like Kanwar Grewal and Kulwinder Billa visiting him at the hospital.
The accident happened just a day after Jawanda dropped his new music video "#TuDisPainda."
Fans are anxiously waiting for updates on his recovery.