'Pupa' on Manorama Max: Release date, plot, cast, how to watch
Entertainment
"Pupa," a Malayalam drama set in Varanasi and directed by Tony Sukumar, just dropped directly on Manorama Max this February 21—skipping theaters entirely.
The story dives into the lives of strangers in a brothel, where unexpected encounters spark tension and change.
How and where to watch the film
You can stream "Pupa" right now on Manorama Max.
The film is available with English subtitles and carries a UA rating.
More about the film and its cast ensemble
The cast features Jeevesh Varghese, Deepa Saju, Shehin Shajahan, and more.
With music by Raghupathi Pai and cinematography from Rajkumar Bhaskaran, the film has already picked up praise—especially at the Chennai International Film Festival for its storytelling and performances.