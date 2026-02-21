'Pupa' on Manorama Max: Release date, plot, cast, how to watch

You can stream "Pupa" right now on Manorama Max. The film is available with English subtitles and carries a UA rating.

More about the film and its cast ensemble

The cast features Jeevesh Varghese, Deepa Saju, Shehin Shajahan, and more.

With music by Raghupathi Pai and cinematography from Rajkumar Bhaskaran, the film has already picked up praise—especially at the Chennai International Film Festival for its storytelling and performances.