Purple Pebble Pictures drops 'Hunkkaar - The Roar' 1st look
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures just dropped the first look for Hunkkaar - The Roar, a new courtroom drama coming soon to JioHotstar.
The film stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Arjun Mathur, and is directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia.
If you're into courtroom dramas with intense vibes, this one's worth keeping an eye on.
'Hunkkaar - The Roar' teaser drops
The cast lineup includes Ram Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Charu Shankar, Veen Harsh, and Rajesh Sharma.
It's Padda's second project with Mehra (who also directed Baar Baar Dekho and worked on Made in Heaven). Kapadia has assisted on films like Talaash.
Rated A for adults only, the film promises some serious drama, and its teaser drops today!