Purple Pebble Pictures drops 'Hunkkaar - The Roar' 1st look

Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures just dropped the first look for Hunkkaar - The Roar, a new courtroom drama coming soon to JioHotstar.

The film stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Arjun Mathur, and is directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia.

If you're into courtroom dramas with intense vibes, this one's worth keeping an eye on.