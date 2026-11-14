PVR INOX Pictures brings 'Godzilla Minus Zero' to Indian screens
PVR INOX Pictures is bringing some major international films to Indian screens, including The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Godzilla Minus Zero.
This move follows their recent hit with Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and aims to satisfy the rising interest in global movies among young Indian viewers.
PVR INOX releases 'Laika's Wildwood'
Alongside these, PVR INOX just released Laika's Wildwood and has Victorian Psycho coming up soon.
Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said they're focused on bringing these independent international films and showing them to the Indian audience, especially Gen Z.
He also highlighted Godzilla Minus Zero's worldwide buzz, with earnings expected to hit $100 million.