PVR INOX revives Deol and Santoshi films 'Damini,' 'Ghatak,' 'Ghayal'
Ready for some classic Bollywood nostalgia? PVR INOX is bringing back three legendary Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi films (Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal) for a special theater run.
Damini kicks things off on July 24, then Ghatak follows on July 31, and Ghayal wraps it up on August 7. It's a tribute to the duo's unforgettable impact on Indian cinema.
'Damini' 'Ghayal' awards precede 'Batwara 1947'
These movies aren't just old favorites; they're award-winning milestones.
Damini gave Santoshi a Filmfare Award for Best Director and Deol a National Film Award.
Ghayal was Santoshi's debut and earned Deol a National Film Award Special Jury Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.
Plus, this revival comes right before their new film Batwara 1947 drops on August 14, with Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi joining the cast.
If you love powerful stories or just want to catch up before Batwara hits screens, this is your chance!