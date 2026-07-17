PVR INOX revives Deol and Santoshi films 'Damini,' 'Ghatak,' 'Ghayal'

Ready for some classic Bollywood nostalgia? PVR INOX is bringing back three legendary Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi films (Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal) for a special theater run.

Damini kicks things off on July 24, then Ghatak follows on July 31, and Ghayal wraps it up on August 7. It's a tribute to the duo's unforgettable impact on Indian cinema.