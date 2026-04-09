PVR INOX to screen BTS 'Arirang' world tour in India

PVR INOX cites Gen Z appeal

The screenings will light up cinemas in more than 20 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

PVR INOX says this move taps into Gen Z's love for shared, immersive experiences, turning movie halls into buzzing mini-concert venues.

As Aamer Bijli from PVR INOX puts it, they're blending global music with cinema to create something special for Indian fans.