PVR INOX to screen BTS 'Arirang' world tour in India
Entertainment
Big news for K-pop fans: PVR INOX is bringing BTS's Arirang world tour to theaters across India.
You can catch live concert screenings from Goyang on April 11, 2026, and Tokyo on April 18, 2026, plus a few special rebroadcasts (no plane ticket needed).
PVR INOX cites Gen Z appeal
The screenings will light up cinemas in more than 20 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
PVR INOX says this move taps into Gen Z's love for shared, immersive experiences, turning movie halls into buzzing mini-concert venues.
As Aamer Bijli from PVR INOX puts it, they're blending global music with cinema to create something special for Indian fans.