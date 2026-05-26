You can now watch IPL 2026 playoffs in the theaters! 

In a groundbreaking collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), PVR INOX has announced that it will screen the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Playoffs and Finals live across over 100 cinema halls nationwide. This initiative is aimed at providing cricket fans with an immersive experience of the playoffs on big screens with high-quality visuals and sound effects.

Booking details Screening to be held in various cities, including Gurugram, Pune PVR INOX has opened bookings for the first match of the playoffs, scheduled for Tuesday, on 55 screens across India. The match screenings will be held in various cities, including Kota, Gurugram, Pune, Indore, Patna, Jamnagar, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, and Goa, among others. As the tournament progresses, further screenings will be added to exceed 100 screens nationwide.

Fan engagement Experience IPL like never before The live screenings will come with several enhanced viewer experiences to increase fan engagement. These include ultra-large HD screens, surround sound capturing every cheer and movement, and a community-watching environment. Specially curated food and drinks for cricket screenings will also be available.

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