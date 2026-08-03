Will Allu Arjun's 'Raaka' release in 2 parts?
What's the story
The much-awaited film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, may be released in two parts. A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama that the decision is being considered due to the film's extensive storyline. The source said, "Raaka has been in production for more than a year now, and the footage shot so far has grown far beyond what can realistically be accommodated within a conventional three-hour runtime."
Director's input
Decision to be taken after shoot wraps
The source added that the makers have not yet finalized the two-part concept as Atlee is still exploring how to best structure the story.
"A definitive decision will be taken only after shooting wraps," they said.
The source also revealed that Arjun and other cast members have complete faith in Atlee's vision for delivering a grand spectacle.
Production details
When will 'Raaka' hit theaters?
The principal production of this VFX-heavy pan-India film is likely to continue until early 2027, with makers eyeing a worldwide theatrical release in the second half of 2027.
Sun Pictures, which is producing the film on a massive budget of ₹800 crore, is reportedly pushing for a two-part format.
However, the final decision will depend on Atlee's vision for the project.
Film's ambition
About 'Raaka'
Raaka is being positioned as a visual spectacle that redefines Indian cinema through advanced visual effects and an intriguing storyline.
The film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Arjun.
It is touted to be one of the most ambitious theatrical events of 2027.
After Raaka, Arjun will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's AA23.