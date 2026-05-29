'Raakh': Ali Fazal's gritty series locks release date
What's the story
The release date for the much-anticipated investigative drama Raakh, starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre, has been announced. The series will premiere on Prime Video on June 12. Set against a backdrop of crime, trauma, and human darkness, Raakh explores the mind of a criminal and the darker aspects of everyday life. A police officer's investigation into two missing teenagers forms the crux of this narrative.
Behind-the-scenes
Prosit Roy on the project
Director and executive producer Prosit Roy spoke about his experience on this emotionally charged project. He said, "What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature." He also praised Fazal's "quiet ferocity," which he said anchors the entire narrative.
Production details
Meet the team behind 'Raakh'
Raakh has been created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. The dialogues are written by Ayush Trivedi. Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi have produced the series under Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.