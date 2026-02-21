'Raakshasa' review: ZEE5 series is engaging, but not without flaws

Set along the misty Malaprabha River in North Karnataka, Hanmappa investigates mysterious mutilated bodies—first blamed on crocodiles. But local superstitions quickly turn things complicated, with inconsistencies in the crocodile theory and signs that the bodies were cut with man-made instruments, while the investigation and Hanmappa's long absences strain his relationship with Jyothi.

Watch it if you like local crime thrillers

Episodes are a quick 20-22 minutes each. The first one is free to check out on ZEE5; you'll need a subscription for the rest.

The series is in Kannada—perfect for binge-watching if you're into crime thrillers rooted in local culture.