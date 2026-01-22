'Raat Akeli Hai' writer denies copying 'Knives Out'

Smita Singh, the writer of the acclaimed Netflix film franchise Raat Akeli Hai, has responded to comparisons between her work and Hollywood 's Knives Out. Many viewers have noted similarities in the settings and plotlines of both films. However, Singh clarified that her script was written much earlier than Knives Out's release. "I was so upset I can't tell you because I wrote it back in 2013," she told SCREEN.

Timeline Singh's script predates 'Knives Out' by several years Singh, who also wrote Sacred Games S1 and Khauf, revealed that the first draft of Raat Akeli Hai (2020) was written before Knives Out became a worldwide sensation in 2019. "It was bought in 2015! Before that, it was presented at the Sundance Film Festival, where directors from all over the world come," she said.

Script details Singh's original draft had more similarities with 'Knives Out' Singh also revealed that the original version of her script had even more similarities with Knives Out than the final version. "Now, in my script, there's also a family, a male cop, a patriarch who is murdered and a poor girl's the primary suspect. In Knives Out, the patriarch is also poisoned." "That was also the case with the patriarch in my film. We took that track out!" The franchise is led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and has been immensely successful.

Genre perspective Singh's unique approach to murder mystery genre Singh views the murder mystery genre as a platform for deeper exploration of human behavior. She emphasized understanding the reasons behind crimes, not just identifying the culprits. "I've been getting reactions like 'Oh, it's so predictable the servant did it!' But do you think about why? Why does crime happen in a certain way? That's exactly where I want you to look."

