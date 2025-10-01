Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' final edit locked; everything to know

Sequel plans

'Part 2 to go on floors next year'

The source also revealed that Ramayana: Part Two will go on floors next year. "The intent is to lock the final cut of Ramayana: Part One by Summer 2026, for a Diwali release." "While the first part will be locked completely by Summer 2026, the shooting for second installment is also expected to conclude by mid next year and then get into the post-production stage," they added.