Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' final edit locked; everything to know
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana: Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has reportedly locked its final edit. The film is now in post-production with around 300 days dedicated to visual effects (VFX) work alone. An insider told Pinkvilla that the first round of VFX is already done and the team has moved on to a prolonged round of post-production.
Sequel plans
'Part 2 to go on floors next year'
The source also revealed that Ramayana: Part Two will go on floors next year. "The intent is to lock the final cut of Ramayana: Part One by Summer 2026, for a Diwali release." "While the first part will be locked completely by Summer 2026, the shooting for second installment is also expected to conclude by mid next year and then get into the post-production stage," they added.
Marketing strategy
Makers planning extensive marketing campaign for 'Ramayana'
The source added that the marketing campaign for Ramayana: Part One will be extensive. "The makers will have a prolonged marketing planned, with assets at regular intervals all through next year, as Ramayana is undoubtedly the biggest Indian film of the year." The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.