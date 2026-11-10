Is 'Hunger Games's Rachel Zegler dating Broadway star Bradley Jaden?
What's the story
West Side Story star Rachel Zegler and British actor Bradley Jaden have reportedly confirmed their relationship. The couple was spotted together at the after-party for Jaden's new show, Wanted, on November 8. An eyewitness told Page Six that Zegler was "all over him." The pair were first seen holding hands in New York City in late September.
Public display of affection
'Rachel was...introducing him as her boyfriend'
The source further revealed, "She was grabbing onto his arm. She was following him around the party, clinging on to him for dear life."
"Rachel was calling and introducing him as her boyfriend."
The after-party was attended by several celebrities, including Ben Vereen, Vanessa Williams, Gayle King, Anika Noni Rose, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Billy Porter.
Social media confirmation
Zegler shared several photos from the evening on Instagram
Zegler also took to Instagram Stories to share several photos from the evening, including one of Jaden taking a bow with the caption "You are everything" and several heart emojis.
She also posted a Story of herself walking the carpet, encouraging people to "go see" the show "and you will be reincarnated as a lotus flower."
Career highlights
Jaden made his Broadway debut
Jaden made his Broadway debut in Wanted, where he plays the villainous love interest.
The British actor has previously appeared on the West End in Wicked and Camelot.
Meanwhile, Zegler recently completed a successful run on the West End as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's production of Evita.
She will be reprising her role on Broadway starting February 27 at Winter Garden Theatre.
Relationship history
A look at Zegler and Jaden's relationship history
Zegler previously dated her West Side Story co-star Josh Andres Rivera from 2021 to 2024.
She was also briefly linked to an Evita backup dancer in 2025.
On the other hand, Jaden was engaged to British actor Amy Walsh in 2016, but they split in 2018.
He married British theater actor Olivia Kate Holding in July 2023, but a source told the outlet that they are now divorced.