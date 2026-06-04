Rahman praises Charan's intense multi-sport transformation in the film 'Peddi'
AR Rahman is genuinely impressed by Ram Charan in the upcoming sports drama Peddi.
The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, features Charan taking on cricket, wrestling, and sprinting.
Rahman admitted he had doubts about how some intense scenes would play out, but said Charan made them feel natural and real, especially highlighting Charan's transformation as "that was stunning for me."
'Peddi' opens today starring Kapoor
Peddi centers on pushing human potential and overcoming limits through sports and conviction.
Rahman compared the film's vibe to classic hits like Gentleman and Indian for its mix of thoughtful storytelling and commercial appeal.
Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi lands in theaters today, June 4, so if you're into underdog stories or just want to see Charan shine, it's worth checking out.