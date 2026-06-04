Rahman praises Charan's intense multi-sport transformation in the film 'Peddi' Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

AR Rahman is genuinely impressed by Ram Charan in the upcoming sports drama Peddi.

The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, features Charan taking on cricket, wrestling, and sprinting.

Rahman admitted he had doubts about how some intense scenes would play out, but said Charan made them feel natural and real, especially highlighting Charan's transformation as "that was stunning for me."