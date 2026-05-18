Rahul Dholakia to direct 'experimental' youth drama in US

Musical direction

Director's plans for feedback on the script

Speaking about the film's music, Dholakia said, "The music will be unconventional but youthful, and I am looking at new talents in that department." The director has also shown the first draft of his script to 25 people in India and plans to do the same with 25 more in the US for their feedback. "These 50 people span all ages and backgrounds, and they can make me aware of many things I may miss out," he explained.