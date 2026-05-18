Rahul Dholakia to direct 'experimental' youth drama in US
What's the story
National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, known for films like Parzania (2007) and Raees (2017), is returning to the United States to make an "independent, experimental, youth-driven film." The director will be heading to the US next week and has revealed that his new project will feature a unique storytelling format. "My new film jumps genres and grammar. It is an experimental yet entertaining film that is fast-paced and young with an interesting storytelling format," he told Variety India.
Casting details
Film to feature young actors, familiar faces
Dholakia, who also directed the Amazon Prime Video film Agni (2024), is currently in post-production for his upcoming Netflix release Hum Hindustani. It stars Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi. Meanwhile, his upcoming film will feature a cast of young actors, most of whom are familiar faces. "Mukesh Chhabra is doing the casting. For the lead pair, we want two 20-somethings, and I would not mind new faces," he said.
Musical direction
Director's plans for feedback on the script
Speaking about the film's music, Dholakia said, "The music will be unconventional but youthful, and I am looking at new talents in that department." The director has also shown the first draft of his script to 25 people in India and plans to do the same with 25 more in the US for their feedback. "These 50 people span all ages and backgrounds, and they can make me aware of many things I may miss out," he explained.