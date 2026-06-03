Rai Bachchan officially named JW Marriott global brand ambassador
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been named JW Marriott's global brand ambassador.
She will be featured in international campaigns (think film, print, and digital) and will also take part in special brand events across India and other countries.
This move is all about connecting with luxury travelers and making the hotel experience feel more personal.
Rai Bachchan joins JW Marriott initiative
Aishwarya will collaborate on JW Marriott's "Stay in the Moment" initiative, which encourages guests to really enjoy their surroundings through unique, curated experiences.
The brand wants to build stronger emotional connections with travelers and highlight its focus on modern luxury.
According to JW Marriott's global brand leader Bruce Rohr, this partnership shows its long-term commitment to India and reaching new luxury audiences.