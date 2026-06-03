Rai Bachchan officially named JW Marriott global brand ambassador Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been named JW Marriott's global brand ambassador.

She will be featured in international campaigns (think film, print, and digital) and will also take part in special brand events across India and other countries.

This move is all about connecting with luxury travelers and making the hotel experience feel more personal.