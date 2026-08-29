Raina's 'India's got latent' joke, exchange with Verma provoke backlash
Entertainment
Comedian Samay Raina is facing backlash after a joke about Biharis and Kashmiri Pandits on India's Got Latent sparked fresh controversy.
The exchange with Sharon Verma sparked heated discussions online, with many questioning where humor crosses the line into cultural insensitivity.
BJP's Kadam calls jokes publicity stunt
BJP MLA Ram Kadam criticized the jokes, calling them a deliberate attempt to attract publicity.
In the clip, Raina quipped, "She's so Bihari, she thinks Ebola means someone said something," while Verma replied with a jab at Raina's Kashmiri roots.