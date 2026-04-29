'Raja Shivaji' Deshmukh starrer Marathi 3h15m, Hindi trimmed by 8m

'Raja Shivaji' stars Bachchan, Deshmukh, Dutt

The film brings together big names like Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt to tell the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Presented by Jio Studios, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, it's hitting theaters in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu on May 1, 2026.

Before release, Riteish and Genelia visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple to seek blessings, a sweet nod to their roots.

The movie has a UA 16+ certificate from CBFC.