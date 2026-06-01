'Raja Shivaji' to end box office run above ₹110cr

With its impressive run, Raja Shivaji has become the highest-grossing Marathi film in India. However, it still lags behind Sairat and Baipan Bhari Deva in the Marathi markets. Despite not reaching the expected numbers, especially when compared to films like Tanhaji and Chhaava which did extraordinary business in Maharashtra , Raja Shivaji's performance has been commendable. The film is unlikely to cross ₹100 crore in Maharashtra alone.

Collection details

Looking at the film in numbers

The box office collections of Raja Shivaji in India are as follows: In its first week, the film earned ₹62 crore, followed by ₹28 crore in the second week, and ₹13 crore in the third week. The fourth week saw a drop to ₹5.25 crore, with an additional ₹1.2 crore added during the fifth weekend. This brings the total collection to a commendable ₹109.45 crore gross at the Indian box office. Deshmukh has also directed the epic film.