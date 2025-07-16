Rajinikanth's 'Baashha' returns to theatres ahead of 'Coolie'
Rajinikanth's cult-favorite Tamil action film Baashha is making a comeback on July 18, 2025.
First released in 1995 and directed by Suresh Krissna, the movie quickly became a blockbuster and a major moment in Tamil cinema.
The re-release is getting a fresh upgrade with 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound—so it'll look and sound better than ever on the big screen.
'Baashha...': theatrical release 1st, streaming later
The restored Baashha will be shown only in theaters at first, thanks to the new 4K and Dolby Atmos treatment overseen by producer Veerappan's son, Thangaraj.
No streaming date has been announced yet, but after its theater run, it's likely to land on streaming platforms.
More about the iconic film
Baashha set the bar for Tamil gangster movies and gave us Rajinikanth's legendary line: "Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna mathiri."
Its music by Deva still hits hard today.
The re-release is all about letting new fans experience this classic—and giving longtime fans a little nostalgia trip.