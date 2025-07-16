First teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 unveiled Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Stranger Things Season 5, setting up a dramatic end to the series.

The clip brings back Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the Hawkins crew as they gear up to take on new threats from Vecna's Curse.

It's clear this last chapter is all about sticking together to save their world one more time.