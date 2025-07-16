Next Article
First teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 unveiled
Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Stranger Things Season 5, setting up a dramatic end to the series.
The clip brings back Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the Hawkins crew as they gear up to take on new threats from Vecna's Curse.
It's clear this last chapter is all about sticking together to save their world one more time.
Season 5 to arrive in 2 parts
Season 5 will arrive in two parts—volume one lands November 26, 2025, while volume two drops around Christmas and wraps up with a New Year's Eve finale.
To get everyone hyped (and caught up), Netflix is inviting fans to join the Hellfire Club Catch-up, starting with a season one rewatch.