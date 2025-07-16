Next Article
'Under A Dark Sun' climbs global streaming charts
"Under a Dark Sun," a new French crime series that dropped on July 9, 2025, is suddenly everywhere—it's now the second most-watched show worldwide and sixth in the US on Netflix.
Even with little initial buzz, it's holding its own against big names like "The Waterfront" and "Squid Game."
More about the series and its plot
Set on a remote flower farm, the story follows a woman whose past catches up when she's accused of murder—only to find out her biological father is the victim.
Ava Baya's performance brings real depth to this tense mystery.
Originally called "Qui seme le vent" or "Soleil Noir" in French, it's getting compared to "Adolescence" for its themes of murder and grief, and even without many reviews yet, viewers are clearly hooked.