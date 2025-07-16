'Under A Dark Sun' climbs global streaming charts

More about the series and its plot

Set on a remote flower farm, the story follows a woman whose past catches up when she's accused of murder—only to find out her biological father is the victim.

Ava Baya's performance brings real depth to this tense mystery.

Originally called "Qui seme le vent" or "Soleil Noir" in French, it's getting compared to "Adolescence" for its themes of murder and grief, and even without many reviews yet, viewers are clearly hooked.