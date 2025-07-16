Kingdom's OTT rights sold for ₹50 crore

'Kingdom' is a 2-part series; Anirudh handles music

Kingdom is a spy thriller and the first of a two-part series, with Deverakonda leading the action. Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev join him in key roles, and Anirudh Ravichander handles the music (he even sings one track, Anna Antene).

Plus, Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara also landed on Netflix for ₹20 crore—proof that Telugu films are making serious waves in the streaming world.