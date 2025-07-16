Next Article
Kingdom's OTT rights sold for ₹50 crore
Vijay Deverakonda's new film Kingdom just locked a huge ₹50 crore streaming deal with Netflix. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame), the movie drops July 31 this year.
This major deal shows how much buzz Kingdom is building—even before release.
'Kingdom' is a 2-part series; Anirudh handles music
Kingdom is a spy thriller and the first of a two-part series, with Deverakonda leading the action. Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev join him in key roles, and Anirudh Ravichander handles the music (he even sings one track, Anna Antene).
Plus, Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara also landed on Netflix for ₹20 crore—proof that Telugu films are making serious waves in the streaming world.