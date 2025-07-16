Next Article
Kriti Sanon confirmed for Don 3, replacing Kiara Advani
It's official: Kriti Sanon will star opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3, with filming set to kick off in January 2026.
She steps in after Kiara Advani, who exited the project to focus on motherhood following the birth of her daughter with Sidharth Malhotra on July 15, 2025.
Sanon steps into shoes of Advani
After months of buzz—thanks to Sanon's visits to Excel's offices and a playful birthday shoutout to Singh—the casting is finally confirmed.
This marks her first collaboration with Singh and signals a fresh chapter for the iconic Don series, once led by Shah Rukh Khan.
The hunt for the main villain is still on, and there's extra hype around rumors that Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas might make special appearances.