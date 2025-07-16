Next Article
Vidyut Jammwal joins Hollywood in Street Fighter
Vidyut Jammwal is stepping into Hollywood with the new Street Fighter movie, playing Dhalsim—the fire-breathing yogi from the classic video game.
The cast lineup is stacked: Jason Momoa (Blanka), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and more.
Filming kicks off in Australia this August, with Kitao Sakurai directing.
'Madarasi' releasing on September 5
Jammwal's character, Dhalsim, is known for his unique powers and deep family values—pretty cool for longtime fans of the game.
The film draws inspiration from Capcom's legendary arcade hits from 1987 and 1991.
Meanwhile, Jammwal isn't leaving Bollywood behind; he'll also be seen in Madharasi alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon, releasing September 5.