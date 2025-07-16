Vidyut Jammwal joins Hollywood in Street Fighter

'Madarasi' releasing on September 5

Jammwal's character, Dhalsim, is known for his unique powers and deep family values—pretty cool for longtime fans of the game.

The film draws inspiration from Capcom's legendary arcade hits from 1987 and 1991.

Meanwhile, Jammwal isn't leaving Bollywood behind; he'll also be seen in Madharasi alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon, releasing September 5.