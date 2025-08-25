Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' gets 'A' certificate: Why it's not kid-friendly
Rajinikanth's latest film "Coolie" received an adults-only ('A') certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the board is standing by its decision.
A committee—including a CBFC officer and four outside experts—agreed that the movie's violent scenes made it suitable only for grown-ups.
Madras HC will announce its verdict soon
Sun TV Network Limited challenged the rating, so a bigger review panel took another look—and they also unanimously backed the 'A' certificate.
Even after its August 14 release, the production company argued in court that similar films got different ratings.
Now, after hearing both sides, the Madras High Court has reserved its decision.