Channing Tatum's most iconic roles that define his career

With his versatile acting skills and charismatic presence, Channing Tatum has taken Hollywood by storm. From action-packed films to heartfelt dramas, the heartthrob has left a mark with his roles, and characters that have become memorable for movie buffs worldwide. From the time he burst onto the scene, Tatum's performances have only gotten better. Here's looking at five iconic roles that define Tatum.

#1 'Step Up': The dance sensation In Step Up, Tatum starred as Tyler Gage, a rebellious street dancer who ends up at an elite performing arts school. His performance not only highlighted his dancing skills but also proved his ability to exhibit complex emotions. The film became a commercial hit and established Tatum as a leading man in Hollywood, winning him accolades for his acting and dancing.

#2 'Magic Mike': A box office hit Magic Mike saw Tatum in the titular role of a male stripper who has dreams beyond the stage. Loosely based on Tatum's own days before he became an actor, the film was critically lauded and a commercial success. It earned over $167 million globally and established Tatum as a bankable star, all while proving that he could handle comedy and drama with equal ease.

#3 '21 Jump Street': Comedy gold In 21 Jump Street, Tatum co-starred alongside Jonah Hill as an undercover cop heading back to high school, Greg Jenko. The film was widely appreciated for its humor and the chemistry between its leads, and made over $201 million worldwide. This role highlighted Tatum's comedic timing and versatility, proving he could ace comedy just as well as he could drama or action.

#4 'Foxcatcher': A dramatic turn Tatum also took on a more serious role in Foxcatcher, playing Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz. The movie delved into themes of ambition and control within sports culture. His performance was critically acclaimed for its depth and intensity, showcasing yet another facet of his acting capabilities beyond light-hearted or action-oriented roles.