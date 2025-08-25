Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals she's battling cancer: What is oligometastatic cancer
Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, known for Parched and Angry Indian Goddesses, has revealed she's facing stage 4 oligometastatic cancer.
She opened up about her diagnosis in a recent Instagram post, calling the last eight months "incredibly difficult" after losing her father to cancer.
She also thanked friends and colleagues like Vidya Balan and Shabana Azmi for standing by her.
First, understand the term 'oligometastatic'
It's a type of cancer that spreads from its original spot to just a few other places—usually fewer than five—not all over the body.
Since it doesn't spread as widely as most advanced cancers, doctors often have more ways to treat it and outcomes can be better.
How is it treated?
Because the spread is limited, patients can get targeted treatments like surgery, focused radiotherapy, immunotherapy, or special medicines.
These approaches can help control the disease for longer—and in some cases even lead to long-term remission—depending on where the cancer started and how far it's gone.