Rajkiran seeks Madras High Court anticipatory bail over 40L advance
Tamil cinema veteran Rajkiran has asked the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail after being accused by producer Saravanan of not returning ₹40 lakh from a film advance.
The project, agreed on in 2022, never took off.
Rajkiran says this is just a money dispute and shouldn't be treated as a criminal case.
Saravanan says only 10L returned
Saravanan claims he got only ₹10 lakh back in 2025 after help from the Producers's Council, with ₹40 lakh still unpaid.
Police registered the case on August 28, 2026, after an order from the Ponneri Magistrate Court.
Rajkiran argues that filing a police complaint four years later turns what he sees as a civil matter into something criminal.
He insists the dispute is civil in nature and wants protection from arrest while the High Court reviews his side.