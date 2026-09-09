Rajkumar apologizes over Hindi 'national language' comment during 'Original Monster'
Entertainment
Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar recently sparked a debate after accidentally calling Hindi the "national language" while promoting his new bilingual film, Original Monster.
He quickly apologized, explaining, "I got confused with one of the Indian languages. Their language is Hindi; ours is Kannada," and emphasized that every region's language matters.
Rajkumar's bilingual Hindi debut 'Original Monster'
Original Monster marks Rajkumar's debut in Hindi cinema and will release in both Kannada and Hindi.
Set in the 1990s, the film explores themes like strength and violence.
After he underwent treatment for bladder cancer while continuing to work, he has said the unwavering support from his fans, family, and medical team had given him the strength to battle through.