Rajkumar Hirani reveals son Vir auditioned for 'Pritam and Pedro'
What's the story
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is all set to launch his son, Vir, in the upcoming series Pritam and Pedro on JioHotstar. However, he has made it clear that Vir's casting wasn't a given just because of his surname. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hirani said that Vir had to audition for the role like any other actor.
Casting process
'If you want to audition for it, do it...'
Hirani said, "I told him, 'If you want to audition for it, do it. Meet Avinash Arun. Convince him because he's directing it. I can't impose myself." "Even if it's my film, you have to audition. Don't think you're going to get it just because you're my son." Interestingly, Vir showed interest in the role after observing the casting discussions at home.
Casting decision
Hirani wasn't thinking about casting when he began writing series
When he began working on the series, Hirani wasn't thinking about casting, including his son. He said, "When we started writing, neither Arshad nor Vir was on the radar. When you're writing, you don't want to think of the cast because you get stuck." At that time, Vir was studying at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).
Actor's preparation
Hirani wanted Vir to establish himself 1st
Hirani wanted his son to establish himself as an actor before making his debut. He said, "I told him to come back from drama school, do theater and establish yourself as an actor doing interesting work." The team had been searching for the right actor before Vir decided to audition for the role of Pritam. The show will premiere on July 3.
Co-star support
Arshad Warsi on working with Vir again
Vir's co-star in the series, Arshad Warsi, has known him for years. Vir played Short Circuit, Warsi's character Circuit's son, in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Reflecting on their reunion, Warsi said, "More than a brother, I'd say he's like my son. He's not just a co-star for me from any angle." He added that he was more protective of Vir than his other co-stars because he is a "very good boy."