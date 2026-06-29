Rajkumar Hirani reveals son Vir auditioned for 'Pritam and Pedro'

Casting process

'If you want to audition for it, do it...'

Hirani said, "I told him, 'If you want to audition for it, do it. Meet Avinash Arun. Convince him because he's directing it. I can't impose myself." "Even if it's my film, you have to audition. Don't think you're going to get it just because you're my son." Interestingly, Vir showed interest in the role after observing the casting discussions at home.